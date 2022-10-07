Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has weighed in on Vera Sidika’s new look.

In a tweet, Sonko said, “It is sad that Vera Sidika almost died. Lemme use a euphemism to caution women; please be content with how you were created by God. Stop these construction surgeries of your derrieres.”

Socialite Sidika unveiled her new body on Wednesday, sending the internet into a frenzy.

In what she termed as her ‘rebirth’, Sidika went ahead and cautioned women against doing cosmetic surgeries such as butt and boobs implants, saying the consequences were dire.

“The side effects and risks of butt implants and surgeries do exist. The complications are unbearable. Some people don’t make it out alive. Some are lucky enough to survive it. Ladies. Don’t ever do this to yourselves,” she advised.

