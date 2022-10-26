Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Wiliam Getumbe, a local gospel artist, has opened up on being a bedwetter and how he lives with the condition.

The musician said that his wife, Virginia Masitha, is aware of his condition and she is the one who helps him put on diapers every night before they go to bed.

According to Getumbe, many adults bed-wet but most of them are too shy to share it with their partners and this he claims, has broken many families.

He heaped praise on his wife for accepting him and even diapering him like a baby every night.

“Many families have been broken because of bedwetting. However, my wife understands me so well, she diapers me every night without looking down on me,” Getumbe said.

Getumbe claimed that many mature men wet their beds at night. He has advised anyone with the condition to accept it and uses diapers to avoid embarrassment.

“Many men are using pampers, in fact, high schoolers, drunkards, and those who are terminally ill. I advise men not to fear using diapers, it is the only way to keep the bedroom clean,” Getumbe added.