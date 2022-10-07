Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – Former Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinutia alias Omosh is reportedly battling depression.

During an interview, Omosh said he is currently jobless and struggling to make ends meet.

“I am just going through a lot, I don’t know if it is depression or what is happening in my life,” he said.

He further revealed that he is no longer living with his family.

“I have lost everything in my life, my wife, and everything is gone,” he added.

The last time Omosh appeared in the public was when he was being prayed for at Pastor Kanyari’s church a few months ago.

He broke into tears at Kanyari’s church and claimed demons had derailed his life.

Kanyari prayed for him and claimed that he had set him free.

However, it seems things moved from bad to worse after the prayers.

