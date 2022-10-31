Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has pointed an accusing finger at defectors who decamped from his Azimio coalition and joined President William Ruto’s government after the August 9th polls.

Speaking during the burial of Mzee Peter Nyangaga in Seme, Kisumu County, over the weekend, Raila noted that the coalition party ought to have remained united for it to ensure good governance.

He termed the move a political betrayal, adding that the national government was mandated to allocate resources to the county governments through devolution.

“The government of Kenya is divided into two; the national and county governments and the latter gets direct allocation from the national government, not because they love you but because they have to give it to you,” Raila stated.

During the burial, Siaya Governor James Orengo poked holes in the ruling administration which promised to lower the cost of living in its first 100 days.

“The presidency of Raila Amolo Odinga is not a matter of five years or is not a matter of ten years, that is a presidency that we have now if we stand firm and say that in God’s name all is possible,” Orengo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST