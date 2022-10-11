Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – Former Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut’s sons revealed the difficult times his father went through before his demise on Saturday.

Speaking to the press, Chirchir Chepkut noted that his father was in so much pain during his final days for his family to bear.

He added that his father’s final moments painted a picture of how excruciating the entire experience was.

“When I looked at my father, especially at the latter times, it was very sad and grieving to see how he lived his last moments. It is not something with which anyone would have wanted to be. So, for me, I was sad to see how his final days were,” he stated.

Chirchir’s brother, Nicholas Chepkut, on the other hand, revealed the pivotal role his father played in their lives.

“From the time I’ve known my father from a young age, he was always ambitious, he was a kind person and a humble servant of the people. Even though he’s passed, I can say the time I had with him was amazing, I have no regrets, “Nicholas stated.

Chepkut’s Personal Assistant, Kipkorir Birgen, had affirmed that the politician had constantly complained of sharp pain in his leg.

However, he went on with his duties and reportedly met with Uasin Gishu governor, Jonathan Bii in the company of two other traders the night before he died.

