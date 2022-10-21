Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – More than one year after singer, Jana Kramer filed for divorce from her ex husband, Mike Caussin, she has revealed that he cheated on her with “more” than 13 women.

During a preview clip for an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, host, Jada Pinkett Smith opens the dialogue with: “Over time you found out he cheated with 13 women?”

Kramer responds, “More.”

Becoming visibly emotional while fighting back tears, Kramer eventually breaks down.

“I know we’re both in better situations,” Jana, who filed for divorce from Mike in April 2021, said while fighting back tears on the Facebook Watch series.

Jana and Mike, who were married for nearly six years before their split, are parents to daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3. Following a series of highs and lows in their marriage, Jana announced on Instagram in the spring of 2021 that their relationship had come to an end.

“But I think about this year, my kids won’t wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one’s gonna hurt.”

“That’s when I get like, that’s not fair,” Jana continued. “‘You took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family. That’s not fair.'”

While Mike, a former NFL player, has not publicly responded to Jana’s comments, he has previously spoken out about his infidelity and entered rehab in 2016 for sex addiction.

They separated one year after their wedding while Caussin sought treatment for sex addiction. They gave their marriage another shot in 2017 and co-wrote the book “The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully” in 2020.

In a 2019 interview with ABC News, Caussin said that the addiction “manifests in different ways for different people.”

“It doesn’t come from me wanting to have sex,” he said, “it’s me feeling a certain way and from my entire life looking back, I just used sex as kind of my escape.” Caussin added that when he cheated, he told her, “We’re honest with one another and said we haven’t been perfect, let’s be perfect for each other, or try to be.”

The pair fought to rebuild their relationship, but ultimately ended things in 2021 after six years of marriage. Kramer and Caussin finalized their divorce in July of that year.

Kramer revealed on social media in April of 2021 that their marriage was over for good.

“It’s time,” she said. “As I try to make sense of a reality that I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. ‘It’s time.'”

She reassured her followers that she still believed in marriage, love and rebuilding but that it was “time to heal.”