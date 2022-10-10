Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 10, 2022 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, Johnson Muthama, has revealed the person who tried to reach out to Supreme Court Judges when they were making the ruling on the petition lodged by Azimio La Umoja leader, Raila Odinga, challenging President William Ruto’s win.

When making the ruling on September 5th, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu claimed that some Kenyans were trying to reach them on their phones, but said they were ‘too busy and they couldn’t pick up their calls.

Muthama, who spoke with one of the local TV stations on Sunday, said Azimio apologists and members of the ‘deep state’ were trying to contact Supreme Court Judges to force them to declare Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga as the President despite Ruto being declared the winner by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati,

“I swear none of UDA or Kenya Kwanza tried to reach SCOK Judges. It is Azimio and the system that tried to reach the judges to try and change the election.”Muthama said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST