Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 10, 2022 -Former Machakos County Senator, Johnson Muthama, has finally come out to explain why he missed out on President William Ruto’s cabinet line-up.

Muthama, who is United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, worked tirelessly to ensure that Ruto wins the presidency but when Ruto nominated Cabinet members two weeks ago, his name was conspicuously missing from the list.

But in his take on the matter, the former Senator said the positions cannot be occupied by everybody.

He said if everyone who supported the UDA party had to be rewarded, then the president will have to create a million positions.

“We are 50 million Kenyans. Putting into consideration who voted for the UDA is 50 plus 1 percent. So 49 percent we assume they did not vote for UDA.

“So that means to accommodate everybody who went to vote for UDA will qualify to have very serious positions. That means we will need to have 25 million positions,” Muthama told one of the local TV stations on Sunday.

He added:

“Of that matter, if you take the number that voted for UDA of about 7.2 million people, you need that number of CSs. There are those who work for others to benefit.

“There are those who love this country so much that they cannot consider the contribution they make should be paid or be compensated. I am one of those who work and make others live well.”

Muthama said he did not lobby for a cabinet appointment during his interactions with President.

He went on to exude confidence that he will soon get a position that will enable him to serve Kenyans and promote National Unity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.