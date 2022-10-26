Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed the best Presidential candidate to succeed Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, who is in his sunset years when it comes to politics.

Raila Odinga, 78, started playing politics 50 years ago and the old man may have run out of gas and needs a replacement.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ngunyi challenged Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga to come out and start her journey of succeeding her father.

Mutahi told Winnie Odinga not to wait to be given power but to grab it like President William Ruto did in August.

The political scientist further argued that it had taken many years for the Odinga family to establish a political dynasty and that Raila’s daughter should use all means to succeed the septuagenarian.

“The Odinga family has invested 100 years in building a political dynasty. Winnie Odinga must inherit it. Remember that dynasties are jealous institutions. But Winnie must also know that dynasties are not inherited; they are taken violently. This is what Ruto did to Uhuru and Moi,” Mutahi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.