Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerubaga has apologised to President William Ruto over a series of tweets that caused a diplomatic storm between Kenya and Uganda.

This is after Muhoozi, who is a general of the Uganda Military, said his army can capture Nairobi in two weeks and oust President William Ruto.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” Muhoozi tweeted.

“After we capture Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?” He said, adding, “I am happy that members of our district in Kenya have responded enthusiastically to my tweet. It’s still two weeks to Nairobi.”

However, on Thursday, in a tweet, Muhoozi apologized to Ruto and asked for forgiveness.

“I have never had any problem with Afande Ruto. If I made a mistake anywhere, I ask him to forgive me as his young brother. Godbless East Africa!,” Muhoozi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.