Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has further mocked Kenyans after saying he can overthrow President William Ruto’s government.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Muhoozi, who is the military commander of Uganda’s Land Forces (UPDF), said his army can capture Nairobi in two weeks and oust Ruto’s government.

“It wouldn’t take me and my army two weeks to capture Nairobi,” Muhoozi stated.

Muhoozi further stated that after capturing Nairobi, his mighty army will put a base in Nairobi’s Westlands or Riverside estates.

Museveni’s son made the situation worse after posting a tweet saying he has forgiven Kenyans for all the insults they had hurled at him for saying he can capture Nairobi in a fortnight.

“KOT, I forgive you all for the insults you have hurled against me. Please let’s work together to make East Africa great!!!,” Muhoozi wrote on his official Twitter page.

