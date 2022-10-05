Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Ugandan Opposition Leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has warned Kenyans to be on the lookout following the threats of invasion by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In a statement, Bobi Wine said the tweets by Muhoozi Kainerugaba are manifestations of what kind of a person he is.

“Dear Kenyans, you now understand what it means to live in Uganda under Gen. Museveni and his son, whom he gifted the highest military ranks and put him in charge of our land forces!” Bobi Wine stated.

He went on to describe Muhoozi as a monster claiming that he has brutalized the Ugandan people during the tenure of his father as President.

“Sadly, beneath the senseless tweets lies a monster who brutalizes and tortures our people for fun!” he said.

Bobi Wine ran against Museveni in Uganda’s last presidential election but the youthful leaders were unable to topple the East African longest-serving president

During the election, Bobi Wine complained of torture and house arrest, a move he said hindered the freedom of expression and democracy in the neighboring country.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Muhoozi claimed he and the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) could take control of Nairobi in less than two weeks.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” he tweeted.

He also laughed at Kenya for religiously upholding the constitution when it comes to presidential term limits, saying such ‘nonsense’ does not work for Uganda.

“Haha! I love my Kenyan relatives. Constitution? Rule of law? You must be joking! For us, there is only the Revolution and you will soon learn about it!”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.