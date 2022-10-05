Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Barely 24 hours after threatening to invade Kenya and capture Nairobi in less than 2 weeks, Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of the President of the Republic of Uganda, has been promoted.

According to reports from Uganda, Museveni dropped his controversial son as the Commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Land Forces, and promoted him to full General with immediate effect, leaving the lower post.

Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga, the current commander of Operation Shujaa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, was promoted to Lieutenant General and named the new UPDF Commander of Land Forces, succeeding Muhoozi.

Yoweri Museveni’s son had hinted at being dropped in an earlier statement he shared on Tuesday.

“Had a good discussion with my father this morning. Apparently, my tweets scared Kenyans too much. He will announce the changes.

“There is a special prayer I shall make for our army,” Muhoozi tweeted.

The former UPF commander made several controversial tweets about the democracy in Kenya, from opining that former President Uhuru Kenyatta ought to have run for the third term to raiding Nairobi with his army.

Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, distanced itself from the tweets which caused an uproar in Kenya.

The move by Museveni to promote his son after courting controversy in Kenya has left many wondering as to what Uganda was up to.

Muhoozi, 48, was promoted to the position of commander of land forces in April 2021 after having served in multiple ranks in the army.

His father, President Museveni, is currently serving his sixth term as the president which is due for expiry in 2026.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.