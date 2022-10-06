Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni yesterday apologised to President William Ruto and Kenyans after his spoilt son, General Muhoozi, threatened to overthrow the Kenyan government and capture Nairobi City in less than 2 weeks.

Museveni personally reached out to Ruto and confidentially expressed his regrets about his son’s unbecoming behavior, saying it was wrong for his son to threaten Kenya which is their good neighbor.

According to Museveni, it was wrong for his son to comment on the events in Kenya, by opining that former President Uhuru Kenyatta should have contested for the third term and threatened to invade Kenya.

However, the Ugandan President defended his son, saying he is not a bad man as he looks, but a real Pan-Africanist who needs forgiveness and a second chance to make things right.

He went ahead to explain his reasons for promoting Muhoozi to full General even after all trouble he has caused with his reckless remarks.

“I promoted Muhoozi because this mistake is one aspect where he has acted negatively as a Public officer. There are, however, many other positive contributions the General has made and can still make. This is a time-tested formula –discourage the negative and encourage the positive.

Muhoozi was promoted to full General immediately after his offensive tweets against Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.