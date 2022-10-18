Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has revealed the parcels of land that he owns in Naivasha, Nakuru county, and Mombasa counties.

Speaking during an interview, Museveni noted that former President Uhuru Kenyatta gifted Uganda a piece of land in Naivasha for the construction of a dry port.

In addition, he was also gifted another piece of land in Mombasa to enable ease of trade from the coastal county.

“Yes, we have pieces of land in Mombasa and also in Naivasha. I don’t have the details but I know we do. It’s good because the Coastal countries can make a lot of money from the hinterland hence you can produce and send things through there and pay taxes and there’s mutual benefit,” he stated.

However, Museveni steered clear of Kenya’s politics, noting that each country was faced with its own dynamics- whereby some decisions may seem outrageous by external forces but are justifiable by the citizens of the particular country.

Uhuru, in 2019, gifted Museveni the pieces of land in Naivasha in a bid to forge relations with the neighboring country.

Further, both Uhuru and Museveni expressed the need to extend the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Kampala through Malaba.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.