Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – The Ugandan Government has issued a statement after President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerubaga, threatened to attack Kenya.

In a series of tweets on Monday evening, Muhoozi, who is the military commander of Uganda’s Land Forces (UPDF), said his army can capture Nairobi in two weeks and oust Ruto’s government.

“It wouldn’t take me and my army two weeks to capture Nairobi,” Muhoozi stated.

Muhoozi further stated that after capturing Nairobi, his mighty army will put a base in Nairobi’s Westlands or Riverside estates.

The controversial tweets generated a social media storm forcing the President’s Museveni government to act.

The Ugandan government maintained that the relationship between Kampala and Nairobi is intact, adding that issues to do with foreign policy are not discussed on social media.

Here is a statement of the Uganda government reacting to Muhoozi’s disturbing tweets.

