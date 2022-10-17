Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – Chief Cabinet Secretary Nominee, Musalia Mudavadi, disclosed his net worth when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments chaired by Speaker, Moses Masika Wetangula.

Mudavadi, who appeared calm and composed during the vetting exercise, revealed that his net worth is Sh 4 billion.

The former Amani National Congress party leader said that his wealth is derived from various sources of income which include shares in some companies, rental income, dividends from shareholding, and also interest and other income from his farms.

He also said he has some rental houses in upmarket Riverside in Nairobi and also in his home county of Vihiga.

“My financial net worth is about Sh 4 billion. Rental income, dividends, and interests are my current sources of income,” Mudavadi stated.

The former deputy Prime Minister is the first to face the vetting panel.

Other nominees to be vetted on Monday include former Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, who is the nominee for the Attorney General post, Aden Duale (Defence), Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs), and Alice Wahome (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.