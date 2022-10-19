Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Road and Transport Cabinet Secretary nominee, Kipchumba Murkomen, on Wednesday appeared before National Assembly’s committee on Appointments where he outlined what he will do if he is approved for the position.

In his commitment speech, Murkomen said as a Road and Transport CS, he will be going after the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) deal that has been kept under wraps.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has never disclosed the nature of the Standard Gauge Railway deal and during the campaigns, the United Democratic Alliance party poked holes into it.

Murkomen said that his first assignment will be to find the SGR deal and make it public for all Kenyans.

“So my very first responsibility when I get to the Ministry of Roads offices is to find where the agreement is and give it to the people of Kenya through parliament. Why are we hiding it,” Kipchumba Murkomen said, in response to a question if Mombasa Port was used as a guarantee for the SGR deal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.