Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Road and Transport Cabinet nominee, Kipchuma Murkomen, has finally revealed his net worth.

Speaking when he faced the National Assembly Committee on appointments, Murkomen said that his net worth is Sh 550 million

“Mr. Speaker, I’m worth an estimated Sh550 million made up of majorly properties; my house in Nairobi and another in Eldoret, three parcels of land in Trans Nzoia, a parcel of land in Narok, in Kajiado and in Nairobi apart from where I live,” Murkomen said.

“Cumulatively with a bit of machinery, vehicles, and also I own a wheelbarrow.

“I practice law under the firm of SMS LLP Advocates, which is one of the main sources of income, and of course, I’ve been earning a salary from my job as Elgeyo Marakwet senator and I also have a bit of income from farming,” he added.

