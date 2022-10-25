Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Murang’a County Governor, Irungu Kang’ata has said his government will start paying pregnant women a stipend of Sh6,000 as a way to boost the country’s population.

In a county where many young people have shunned marriage due to alcoholism, Kang’ata says his government will start rewarding women who fall pregnant.

“We will be supporting pregnant mothers with a stipend of Sh2,000 for the last two months of the pregnancy and the same amount after delivery, to [total] Sh6,000 per pregnancy, “Kang’ata said.

Kang’ata said his programme is aimed at “taking good care of our women and encouraging them that their county government thinks well of them”.

The governor, elected under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), said the programme will be piloted in the health sector strategic plan covering the period up to 2027.

He said the stipends will be paid to mothers who come to maternity wards at public hospitals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.