Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – Murang’a County governor, Irungu Kang’ata, has revealed the reason why President William Ruto visited Luo Nyanza last weekend.

Last Sunday, President Ruto visited the Migori Township African Inland Church (AIC) for Thanksgiving prayers.

Consequently, this became his first visit to the region since he took over the presidency on the 13th of September 2022.

Undoubtedly, the Luo Nyanza region is perceived as his rival Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance bastion behind his former close opponent Raila Odinga.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Kang’ata , who is one of Ruto’s close allies from the Mt Kenya region, said Ruto visited Luo Nyanza to try to unify the country after a divisive August 9th Presidential election.

“President William Ruto’s moves reveal his intentions to unify the country after a contentious election. For example, he visited Luo Nyanza, which largely voted for the opposition. He has nominated persons in powerful posts from regions that didn’t vote for him during the August 9th election,” Kang’ata said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.