Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Mt Kenya residents are not happy with how President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, are leading the country.

Ruto and Gachagua were sworn in as President and Deputy President on September 13 respectively, but they have done nothing except appoint their loyalists in the government and protect their friends from being prosecuted over corruption.

The President and his deputy have only been talking about how they offered subsidies on fertilizers donated by Russia and a reduction in interest on Fuliza which has no impact on the cost of living.

Esther Wangui a resident of Kenol, Muranga county, said she is disappointed by how Ruto is governing the country.

Wangui said instead of solving immediate problems like reducing the cost of living, Ruto and Gachagua are making unnecessary trips abroad with their family members.

Wangui’s sentiments were shared by Simon Muchiri, who said he is disappointed with Ruto because he seems to be out of touch with the hustlers like his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

“When he won the election, he had forgotten what he had promised Kenyans and he is behaving like Uhuru. Too much talk and press conferences but doing nothing,” Muchiri said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.