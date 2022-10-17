Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – A section of Mt Kenya billionaires who were supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, have accused his daughter, Winnie Odinga, of being behind Azimio’s poor performance during the August 9th Presidential election.

The billionaires led by Royal Media Services (RMS) Founder SK Macharia said Raila Odinga would have won the election with a landslide if Winnie Odinga was not involved in his Presidential campaigns.

The Mt Kenya leaders said during the campaigns they urged Raila Odinga not to use some reggae beats during his campaigns since they were getting into trouble with religious leaders but Winnie refused to listen and this was one of the reasons Raila lost in August.

However, Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga, absolved his niece from any blame, saying she was a poll employee just like all others who worked under the supervision of Ms. Elizabeth Meyo, the CEO of the Odinga presidential campaign.

Oburu claims that Winnie is the target of a blame game because she is an Odinga and that unlike the other members of staff, she enjoyed access to the candidate.

“Winnie was a loyal worker who did her very best and if my brother would have been declared winner, today we would be celebrating this very girl whom we are trying to vilify,” Oburu said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.