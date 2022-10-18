Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – Mumia East MP Peter Salasya may soon get married if the recent happenings are anything to go by.

This is after he invited to lunch a little-known lady who fell in love with him over the weekend.

The woman identified as Lydia Ronald was seen holding a placard with the MP’s photo written ‘MP Peter Salasya Marry Me Please Mheshimiwa’.

In what appears like her dream coming true, the youthful legislator has booked a lunch date with the lady.

In a statement on Monday, Salasya congratulated the lady for her courage.

He said the lady needs the best and that he has invited her for lunch at the National Assembly precincts today.

“It takes courage and bravery to speak your mind in broad light. I congratulate her on the steps. May God Bless this young girl. You deserve the best. Tomorrow (today) I invite you for lunch in the parliament buildings. You will have the privilege to have lunch with members,” Salasya said in a tweet.

Lydia, while asking for a hand in marriage with the legislator, described herself as a God-fearing, hardworking and humble woman who would make a perfect wife for the MP.

“I promise him that if chooses me to be his wife I won’t disappoint him,” Lydia said.

She said she decided to make the daring move after the Mumias East MP said he was single and actively looking for a God-fearing partner.

In his earlier interview with the media, Salasya said he was looking for a prayerful woman who is focused and supportive to marry.

