Saturday, October 29, 2022 – A mother-of-two has dragged her husband-to-be to court in Nigeria accusing him of rape, assault, and intimidation.

The woman, who has welcomed two children with her fiance and has been living with him for years, accused him of raping her a decade ago.

In a suit marked UAC4/CA/322/2022/ and filed on Friday, October 28, the complainant, who resides with her fiancé said he raped her over 10 years ago when she brought food for him as he had earlier asked her to do.

She alleged in the suit:

“After we fell in love, he called me on phone and asked me to cook food and bring it to him because he was battling with sickness. He used the opportunity and raped me.

After she brought him the food, she claims he had sex with her without her consent.

She conceived after that incident but when she informed him about the pregnancy, he denied it and said he was not responsible for it.

After she gave birth, the man eventually admitted that the baby is his and pleaded with her to forgive him.

Afterward, they started living together and she conceived again years later and delivered a second child.

Subsequently, she began encouraging him to see her parents to formalise their relationship but he refused.

Due to his reluctance to fully commit and also for allegedly refusing to care for her and their children, the woman sued him on 3 counts.

She accused him of rape, assault, and intimidation, She also accused him of remaining nonchalant toward her welfare and that of their 2 kids.

It is alleged that she filed a lawsuit after learning that he is trying to send her packing to marry another woman.

The fiance has denied the allegations.

The case was adjourned to December 1, 2022.