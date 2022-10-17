Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 October 2022 – A dad says he has advised his son not to date any girl from a poor background.

In a tweet posted on his handle, the man said from his own dating experience, he has come to understand that most of them don’t believe in love.

”I told my son yesterday to avoid dating a girl from a poor background. In my dating experience, most of them don’t believe in love, they just want to escape their unfortunate conditions. More so, they’re the saviors their families are banking on to lift them out of poverty.

They don’t appreciate little things; they believe you can do more.”