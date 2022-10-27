Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – The Newly sworn-in Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has started threatening Kenyans hours after he took the oath of office on Thursday.

Kuria was among 24 cabinet secretaries who took the oath of office at State House Nairobi in a ceremony presided over by President William Ruto.

After the ceremony was over, Kuria headed to NHIF Building where he was handed over the docket by former CS Betty Maina.

Speaking after the handover, Kuria warned his detractors from abusing him online.

“For those who have been abusing me on social media, please do not do it from now henceforth. I’m now in the government. You might be abusing the government, and you might be in trouble,” Kuria said.

Kuria also urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to withdraw from opposing GMOs, saying he should not be afraid to die more than those in rich countries.

“I urge Raila Odinga to withdraw the case against GMO. We should not be afraid that we are going to die more than the rich countries. We want to be competitive. With GMOs, the cost of feeds will be lower, and we will increase our production,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.