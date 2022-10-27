Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – The hopes of 4 dreaded DCI officers who are accused of abducting and killing President William Ruto’s 2 Indian friends in Aberdare Forest have been dashed.

This is after Kahawa Law Court gave the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) a go-ahead to investigate them contrary to their request to be investigated by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

In a ruling delivered by Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache yesterday, she dismissed an application by the defense seeking the court bar IAU from probing the cops.

However, she noted that the unit did not have the mandate to press charges against the officers.

“I do not agree, the unit can investigate but upon completion, they must hand over the outcome to the Inspector General or Director of Public Prosecution,” Mochache stated.

The Magistrate further turned down a second plea by officers to bar the IAU from taking DNA samples during the investigation.

However, she clarified that the unit must follow the judicial procedures when conducting the probe.

“Should the applicant dare subject the respondents to a DNA test without a court order, that will be a violation of their rights and whatever evidence is obtained will be inadmissible,” Mochache ruled.

In his response, the defence lawyer Danstan Omari vowed to challenge the verdict stating that it was a landmark ruling which would shape the prosecution of the case.

On October 24, the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) maintained that IAU cannot investigate the disbanded unit as it is part of the National Police Service (NPS).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.