Thursday, 27 October 2022 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwalwe has acquired a new luxury vehicle.

The vocal politician walked into a high-end car yard near Village market and drove away with a 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser GX.

A 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser GX goes for Ksh 8 Million in the local market.

“As they say the taste of the body is in eating, and I want to say that I want to start eating by driving,” Khalwalwe is heard saying as the owner of the yard hands over the keys to him.

The Senator said he likes promoting local entrepreneurs.

He congratulated the owner of the car yard that deals with only high-end vehicles and said that he has seen him grow from a hustler to a prominent businessman.

