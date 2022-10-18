Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – A lone gunman reportedly stormed into a Forex Bureau in Garissa town on Monday, October 17, 2022, and made away with Ksh 19 million in cash.

The daring gunman was captured on CCTV footage threatening the bureau workers before staging the attack.

According to a police report, the bureau’s manager Mr. Abdi Mohamed had stepped out for lunch when the gunman attacked.

“He reported that at 2:30 pm he had gone for lunch leaving behind two staff manning the counters when one person armed with a pistol entered the bureau, forced them to lie on the found and robbed them of two bundles of US dollars; one contained USD80,000 and the other contained USD55,000,” the report read in part.

He also took Sh2.7 million which was in Kenya shillings.

CCTV cameras captured the suspect wearing a cap, gloves, and a facemask.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and regular police officers rushed to the scene and confirmed the incident.

Investigations into the incident have commenced, and efforts to trace and arrest the suspect are underway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.