Sunday, October 30, 2022 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has claimed that Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and the County’s First Gentleman, Murega Baicu, are using theatrics to divert the commission’s attention.

In a statement yesterday in response to Baichu, who decried harassment from government officials while calling for immediate intervention, the anti-graft body accused the two of engaging in theatrics and sideshows deviating from allegations levelled against them.

EACC insisted that their subject letter only focussed on allegations of conflict of interest, nepotism and abuse of office. The commission thus distanced itself from personal issues raised by the duo.

The agency accused Governor Mwangaza and Baicu of using theatrics to politicise and trivialise the commission’s works.

“The strange issues raised in the press conference were neither raised by the Commission nor were they part of the contents of its letter to the governor. Such are not matters that concern the commission,” EACC’s statement read in part.

While appealing to the public not to buy into their public outcry, the commission denied reports that it blocked Baicu from accessing the governor’s official residence.

It further distanced itself from allegations that it barred Baicu from riding along with Mwangaza in her official county motorcade.

“The commission takes great exception to the strange averments ensuing from the press conference alluding to alleged directives regarding the use, or otherwise, of the governor’s official vehicles and residence by her spouse,” EACC maintained.

The anti-graft agency insisted that their actions are guided by the rule of law while urging the governor and her sweetheart to avoid the sideshows.

The first-time governor was accused of a conflict of interest for directing county employees to run operations at Baite TV, owned by her husband, Baicu.

She was further accused of nepotism for appointing her two sisters as personal assistants and security personnel.

