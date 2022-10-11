Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has hinted at the position he will be holding in President William Ruto’s government.

Sonko joined President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance a few days before the August 9th Presidential election and was promised a post in Ruto’s government.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Sonko noted that he is still waiting to be given a role in Ruto’s government and said his patience is running out.

“You all know what Ruto promised me during campaigns, so let’s give him time. I think he will announce my position in his government anytime soon. Hata Kama nimechoka kungonja,” Sonko stated.

Ruto named his cabinet two weeks ago, and Sonko was among those missing from the Cabinet line-up.

