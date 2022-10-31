Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has blasted Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, for claiming that former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti was forging evidence to fix leaders like Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

During an interview with KTN news on Sunday evening, Haji claimed that he withdrew the Sh 7.4 billion corruption case facing Gachagua because Kinoti had forged some documents to implicate the second in command.

“On DP Gachagua’s charges, the decision was made on the threshold. We were pushed by DCI himself through the media. We felt there was sufficient evidence to charge but later we discovered the documents were forged,” Haji told KTN sultry presenter Sophie Wanuna.

Reacting to Haji’s statement, Miguna said that both Kinoti and DPP should face charges for torture, misfeasance and abuse of power since he did nothing to the alleged Kinoti’s outrageous criminality for more than 4 years.

He said though Haji is exonerating himself from crime, he is a partner in crime with Kinoti and they should be both charged.

“You did nothing about Kinoti’s outrageous criminality for more than 4 years. Kinoti was your partner in crime. My view is that BOTH of you should face CHARGES for torture, misfeasance and abuse of power!”Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST