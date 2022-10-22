Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has narrated how he was approached by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to swear him in as the People’s President in 2018.

During an interview on NTV on Friday, Miguna stated that after former President Uhuru Kenyatta stole the 2017 election, Raila and his team decided to form a parallel government and swear him in as the People’s President.

However, according to Miguna, not many people close to Raila Odinga were willing to swear him in as the people’s president since it was treated as treasonous.

Miguna said Raila Odinga looked for him and even paid his fare to come to Nairobi and swear him in as People’s President.

“When it came to the point when Raila Odinga was going to be sworn in, everybody around him refused. He had to look for me and paid for my fare”, Miguna revealed.

Miguna was later deported to Canada where he stayed nearly five years until his return to his motherland on Thursday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.