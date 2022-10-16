Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 16, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement(NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has responded to an Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologist who urged him that he will not get a job from President William Ruto’s government when he returns to the country on October 20.

After being in exile in Canada for almost five years, Miguna, who is an Osgoode-trained lawyer, is set to return to the country after President William Ruto‘s government removed all red alerts installed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

In a tweet by one Kenyan identified as ERASTUS, he told Miguna that he will not get even a sweeping job in Ruto’s government when he returns to the country.

“Miguna Miguna you won’t get any job. Not even the sweeping job,” Erastus wrote.

In a quick rejoinder, Miguna told him that he has so many jobs since he is a lawyer, a barrister, a commentator and a writer.

“I have many jobs. Very SIGNIFICANT and SATISFYING jobs. As a Barrister & Solicitor. As a certified mediator. As a writer. As a thinker. As a commentator. And as one who educates all dairy cows and calfs in public spaces. Who told you that I am looking for another job?,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

