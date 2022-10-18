Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna is over the moon after it emerged that he is coming home this Thursday after 5 years in exile following the removal of red alerts put by the Government of former President Uhuru Kenyatta that were preventing him from returning to Kenya.

Miguna took to his social media to register his happiness over the good news that he will soon get reunited with his family.

Miguna has even proposed the current Luhya hit song, Vaida, as the beat to be danced to when he lands at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday, which is also a Mashujaa Day.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement General declared the song to be his welcoming anthem, stating that his friends from Mulembe nation proposed it to him.

“My Mulembe friends tell me that Vaida song and dance on October 20th , cheers,” Miguna wrote.

