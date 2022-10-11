Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has listed the priority activities he will undertake as soon as he lands in Kenya.

Miguna is expected back in the country on Thursday, October 20, and will land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 6:00 AM.

Upon landing, Miguna said he would first pay homage to the late Chris Msando who was killed in the lead-up to the 2017 General Election.

By the time of his death, Msando served as the IEBC ICT manager.

After honouring Msando, the fiery barrister said he would be paying his last respects to the late Onyango Oloo, a former political detainee and human rights activist.

He would thereafter proceed to his native home to honour his departed family members.

“Soon after arriving in Kenya on October 20, 2022, I will unveil a schedule which will include paying my last respects to my comrade Onyango Oloo, Chris Msando, my sister-in-law, father-in-law and all those fearless FREEDOM FIGHTERS despot Uhuru Kenyatta MURDERED in 2017 and 2018,” Miguna stated.

Already, Kenyans are raising funds for Miguna Miguna’s grand return.

The Kenyan DAILY POST