Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Controversial Lawyer Miguna Miguna may never insult anyone again.

This is after Kenyans threatened to deport him back to Canada should he continue lashing his tongue upon his arrival.

Speaking yesterday, Bunge la Wananchi warned Miguna Miguna to avoid insults ahead of his anticipated return to Kenya today or else things will turn ugly for him.

According to the organization’s leader Calvince Okoth, they have no problem with the Kenyan-born lawyer returning to the country but he must show some respect.

“We have no problem with Miguna coming back. But he should mind his business and avoid insulting others,” Okoth stated.

His remarks come after Miguna said that he will be touching down on a KQ flight at 6 a.m. on Thursday, October 20.

The controversial lawyer said that President William Ruto’s government had already lifted red alerts that were imposed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

“The Government of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua has lifted the Red Alerts Uhuru Kenyatta illegally imposed against me. My Arrival: October 20 at 6 AM. The Rule of Law, fearlessness, persistence and focus have prevailed,” Miguna tweeted on October 12.

Miguna previously said that upon landing, he would first pay homage to the late Chris Msando who was killed in the lead-up to the 2017 General Election.

The vocal lawyer further added that he will then pay his last respects to the late Onyango Oloo, a former political detainee and human rights activist before proceeding to his native home to honour his departed family members.

