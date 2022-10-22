Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Firebrand Lawyer Miguna Miguna may turn against President William Ruto even after helping him to return home after 4 years in exile.

This is after it emerged that Ruto was among those who facilitated Miguna’s unceremonious deportation to Canada in 2018.

In a statement, ODM Chairman John Mbadi stated that those who forced Miguna out of the country against his will are now in power and he is foolishly dining with them.

The ODM Nominated MP advised the self-declared general to be vigilant after his grand return to the country.

“I watched my elder brother Miguna address the media at JKIA this morning. He was not composed, fear all over his face,

“He was right because the other (more lethal) half of the government that “discarded” him is the one that welcomed him. He should take extra caution,” John Mbadi said in a tweet.

In past interviews, Miguna revealed that he was beaten, tortured, and drugged before being forcibly removed from Kenya.

His comments come just hours after Miguna Miguna landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) aboard a Kenya Airways flight.

Miguna jetted back into the country on Thursday, October 20, after four years in exile.

The Canada-based lawyer was deported following his role in the swearing-in of opposition Chief Raila Odinga as the “people’s president” in January 2018 following the disputed 2017 presidential elections.

In his first address to Kenyans, Miguna thanked President William Ruto for facilitating his smooth transition by lifting the red alerts imposed on him by the previous regime.

“I must extend my gratitude to Kenyans who voted overwhelmingly for the Kenya Kwanza government because that is central to me. Without this administration, I would not be back home,” he said.

