Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of being responsible for the poverty and lack of development in Luo Nyanza.

In an interview with NTV on Friday evening, Miguna said though Raila Odinga pretends to be a democrat, his greed for power and money is his weakness.

“Without any regard for personal, parochial interests…the only thing that matters to Raila is money and power,” he claimed.

He said that the economic, social, and cultural morals of the region have been degraded during Raila’s quest for power.

“It is not just the intellectual values, the integrity aspect of it; the entire economic, social-cultural morals of Luo- Nyanza have been destroyed in pursuit of an individual’s chase for power,” Miguna said.

The ‘General’ said as a lawyer he believes he has a responsibility to fix these wrongs for the sake of future generations.

“As a citizen of the Republic of Kenya, I have a duty and responsibility to correct the wrongs so that future generations can live in prosperity, peace and tranquillity… I am going to play a pivotal role in the liberation of the Luo nation and Kenya in general,” he said.

