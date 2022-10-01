Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, has lashed at Kenyans questioning the move to give her husband, Murega Baicu, two roles in her administration.

Through her Facebook account on Saturday, Kawira said without her husband, she would not have won the election.

“To many that see you wanaona “jamaa wa makofia” what they forget is that without you there would be no “Governor ni Mama” in Meru county,” she said.

Kawira noted that during her campaigns, nobody believed in her apart from her husband.

“You are the only person that believed in me when no politician would stand by me and campaign for me. Through your talent I was able to hold campaign rallies and visit home to home,” she said.

On Friday, she appointed Baicu as the Meru Youth Service Patron and Hustlers ambassador.

Speaking during the unveiling of her cabinet, Mwangaza said Murega’s position will not be paid or compensated but will be more of a volunteer as he serves the county.

