Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a surprise date night as they attended a Jack Johnson concert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched Jack perform Wednesday night, October 5, at the Santa Barbara Bowl, an outdoor venue that was packed.

They watched the show from a special section cordoned off from the masses, with 10 other people.

Hawaiian singer-songwriter Paula Fuga and fellow singer-songwriter Jack Johnson had been performing at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Later, Paula Fuga took to Instagram and shared adorable photos with the royal couple.

In the pictures, she can be seen in between Meghan and Harry, and the rest of the members of her band.

Harry and Meghan reportedly let down their guards during the show, dancing and swaying to the music. Harry and Meghan were standing as he wrapped his arm around her waist.