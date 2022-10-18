Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – The Miss Curvy Uganda second edition went down smoothly over the weekend, with Shirat Nassuna being crowned the winner of the contest.

The voluptuous lady beat five other contestants to emerge the winner after putting up a stellar performance.

The chocolate-skinned lass is blessed with big natural hips that made her stand out from other competitors.

She graced the contest rocking a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her curvy figure.

Her curves make Kenyan politician Millicent Omanga look like a joke.

See photos.

