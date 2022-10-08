Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 8, 2022 – Former Ainabkoi Member of Parliament, Willam Chepkut is dead.

Chepkut died on Saturday morning after being rushed to Mediheal hospital in Parklands, Nairobi.

The family had revealed that he had been complaining of pains in his leg which had started to swell yesterday before he was advised to go to the hospital.

According to Mediheal doctor Dr. Chanchal Singh, the MP was received at the hospital on Saturday morning but he was already dead.

The doctor said that the MP had no heartbeat when he was brought to the hospital.

A preliminary medical report shows the MP died of an acute blood clot and high blood pressure.

Last year, Chepkut was admitted to hospital for two months following an accident at a hotel, where he missed a step and fell down a flight of stairs, rolling over several times.

He also had an accident which necessitated his being taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Chepkut was MP for Ainabkoi between 2017 and 2022.

He tried to defend his seat as an Independent candidate but was unsuccessful.

He lost to Samuel Chepkonga of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.