Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – American radio and television personality, Howard Stern, has compared Kanye West to Adolf Hitler following the rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks over the past month.

‘I almost don’t want to give any energy to this Kanye West character,’ the radio veteran, 68, said Wednesday on The Howard Stern Show. ‘I don’t know much about Kanye West. I’m not big into the rap scene, but he is … I’m really tired of people excusing his behavior by saying, “Well, he’s just mentally ill.”‘

Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers chimed in, ‘So was Hitler and someone elected him to run a country.

Stern noted how ‘a lot of media organizations’ were giving West ‘attention’ over it ‘and rightly so’ in ‘exposing him.’

Stern, who is Jewish, went on to note how he has experienced anti-Semitic behavior earlier in his life in ‘fights’ and ‘groups of people with chains hitting’ him.

He continued, ‘Boy, what this guy’s into, it’s the same old stuff with the Jews, you know … but anyway, Kanye was on the Chris Cuomo show, and good lord, you gotta hear the s*** this guy’s into, and f*** this mental illness, self-defense thing that he’s into, you know, like, “Oh yeah, he’s just mentally ill, don’t worry about it.”‘

Quivers said, ‘If he was so mentally ill, they wouldn’t have on TV – he’s not so mentally ill, you don’t let him say this stuff.’

Stern responded, ‘If he’s so mentally ill, why don’t they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with the poor Britney Spears?’

Stern played a clip from the Cuomo chat in which West, 45, said he faced professional consequences from the ‘Jewish underground media mafia’ via the canceling a series of shows he had set for SoFi Stadium; propagating the notion that he is ‘crazy;’ and never referring to him as a ‘billionaire,’ ‘inventor,’ ‘tycoon’ or ‘visionary.’

Stern went on to say, ‘Guess what, douchebag? When they write about me, they call me the shock jock – you don’t have control over – you’re a rapper, that is what you are, that’s how you became famous.’

He added: ‘If a newspaper article doesn’t point out the fact that you’re some sort of designer or genius, maybe that’s not because he’s Jewish, but maybe because he just doesn’t put that much thought into who the f*** you are and what your business is.’

Stern described the series of events as ‘so depressing,’ saying, ‘Kanye used to be fun crazy – now he’s like Hitler.’

West’s turbulent month started on October 3 when he and conservative commentator Candace Owens tops that read White Lives Matter during a Paris Fashion Week showcase for his Yeezy line.

The rapper faced restrictions on his social media sites after he tweeted on October 8: ‘I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE … The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also … you guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.’