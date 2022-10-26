Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Matthew Perry’s new tell-all memoir, has details of his bizarre apparent hatred for Keanu Reeves.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” he writes in “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” which will be released on November 1.

The Friends alum, 53, did not hide his disdain for the Matrix star, 58, as he discussed their mutual friend River Phoenix, who died in 1993 of a drug overdose at only 23.

Perry worked with Phoenix, who was already a long-time best friend of Reeves, in his first movie in 1988, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon. He detailed how they bonded during the time they filmed the movie in Chicago.

The actor revealed that he sobbed when he heard the news of Phoenix’s passing in West Hollywood.

He said;

“River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down.

“I heard the screaming from my apartment; went back to bed; woke up to the news.”

He also blasted the John Wick star in another aside while discussing his late friend Chris Farley, who died in 1997 at age 33 of a drug overdose from combining a stimulant (cocaine) with a depressant (morphine), a similar concoction to the speedball that killed Phoenix.

Perry and Farley had starred together in the critically reviled Christopher Guest–directed comedy Almost Heroes, which was released in the year following Farley’s death.

‘I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out [about Farley’s death],’ he writes, adding, ‘Keanu Reeves walks among us.’

Aside from his grievances about other actors, Perry delves into his extensive history with drug addiction in his memoir and in recent interviews, which may have made the deaths of Phoenix, Ledger and Farley particularly painful.

According to IMDb.com, Perry and Reeves have never co-starred in any project.