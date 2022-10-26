Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – Actor Matthew Perry has explained why he broke up with actress Julia Roberts in the ’90s.

Perry who got candid about how his own mental turmoil led to the end of their relationship after just two months in his new memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”, said he felt like he would “never be enough” for her.

He revealed that he and the 54-year-old actress had started dating by the time Roberts had a cameo on an episode of hit sitcom, Friends, but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me,” Perry wrote in an excerpt published by the Times UK, adding that he felt the “Pretty Woman” star was “slumming it” by dating him.

He added;

“Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”

Perry added that he can’t “begin to describe the look of confusion on her face” after he broke things off.

The whirlwind romance blossomed after Roberts, who went onto wed Danny Moder, claimed she would “only do the show” if she got to be a part of Perry’s character’s storyline.

After that, Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit show, tried to ”woo” the Oscar-winning actress by sending her dozens of roses and sweet messages, including a paper on quantum physics.

He said;

“Not only did Julia agree to do the show, but she also sent me a gift: bagels — lots and lots of bagels. … I did let her in, both figuratively and literally, and a relationship began.”

However, during the same time that Perry was starring on one of the biggest TV shows and dating Hollywood’s finest, he was also battling drug and alcohol addiction.

The actor, who starred on the sitcom from 1994-2004, had to go to rehab twice during the show’s 10-year stint including after filming the iconic moment his character married Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox.