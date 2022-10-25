Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 -Popular Kikuyu gospel artist Mary Lincoln is in trouble after Facebook whistleblower Martha Mwihaki Hinga revealed that she is in possession of her nude video.

According to Martha, Mary Lincoln was entertaining a man through a video call while naked.

She wanted the man to pay the house rent for her.

Although Martha did not name Mary Lincoln in the post, her followers got a clue that she is the one being exposed because she resides at Nyawira apartment along Kiambu Road.

Apparently, her husband Njogu Wa Njoroge has been struggling financially after he was fired from Kameme FM, prompting her to look for money by all means.

Martha’s post has gone viral and gossip lovers are waiting for her to leak the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.