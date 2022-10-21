Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has completely refused to accept that they lost the election to President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after she refused to recognize Ruto as her President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces.

Speaking during an interview with BBC in London, Karua reiterated that while she is a firm believer in the law, she does not recognise Ruto as the president.

Karua’s deep hatred for Ruto and failure to recognize him as President of the Republic of Kenya may land her in deep trouble with the authorities who view her defiance as treasonous.

She may be barred from setting foot on Kenyan soil as long as Ruto is still the President for committing treason.

It is now a matter of waiting and seeing how Ruto reacts to Karua’s sentiments abroad.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.