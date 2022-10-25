Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – A married man caused drama after he confronted his side chic breathing fire and destroyed her Range Rover.

The man got angry after he found out that she was cheating on him.

She was reportedly having fun with another man in a club and when the married man got wind of it, he went to the club to confront her.

The enraged man scratched the body of the high-end vehicle and destroyed the windshield while raging at the top of his voice.

The lady tried to fight back but she was restrained by onlookers who had gathered around to witness the dramatic incident.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.